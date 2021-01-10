Freddie Gibbs Suggests President Trump Get an OnlyFans Account Following Social Media Ban

Soon-to-be former President Donald Trump's social media bans have been the talk of the internet for the last few days and Freddie Gibbs has a hilarious alternative for the riot-inciting politician.

Trump has come under fire and been restricted from using multiple social media platforms in the wake of the violent riots that took place at The Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, which he's been credited with provoking via Twitter. Platforms including Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Shopify and more have all banned or restricted No. 45's use on their respective platforms. On Jan. 9, Gangsta Gibbs joked about Trump being suppressed on Twitter, posting a screenshot of a Fox News announcement of the injunctions.

"Fam can’t even use the internet," Gibbs joked. The Grammy Award-nominated rapper later pondered, "I wonder if Trump can still get a Uber[?]"

In a follow-up tweet, Freddie Gibbs offered a substitute for Trump, posting a photoshopped image of the naked president with an OnlyFans logo. "Fuck It!" Gibbs suggested in the caption, along with a crying laughing emoji.

Gibbs wasn't done having a good laugh at Trump's expense. He also posted a fake tweet about Trump being banned from PornHub. "Nigga can’t even beat his meat," the Gary, Ind. rapper commented.

Trump has created a volatile time in the White House with less than two weeks left in office. Recently, reports have come out that Lil Wayne and Kodak Black could be on his list of people to give presidential pardons to before he is relieved of his duties.

On Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated into their new roles in the White House.