Lil Pump Randomly Starts Taking Shots at Joe Budden for No Clear Reason

Lil Pump Takes Shots at Joe Budden

On Tuesday (Jan. 23), Lil Pump shared multiple posts on his Instagram Story dissing rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden. The first post, which can be seen below, calls out Joe for prior assault allegations against women.

"F**k Joe Budden 43-year-old drug addict," Pump typed. "Woman [beater you're] worthless go hit a man not a woman."

The South Florida rapper continued to taunt Joe in follow-up posts. In a second story, he shared a mugshot from one of Joe Budden's previous arrests. Pump also shared a screenshot of an article about Joe apologizing after being accused of sexual assault by fellow podcaster Olivia Dope. Finally, Pump wrote, "It's never OK to hit women. [You're] a piece of s**t."

Why Is Lil Pump Dissing Joe Budden Now?

While the past allegations against Joe Budden are egregious, it is unclear why Lil Pump chose Jan. 23, 2024, to blast the Joe Budden Podcast founder. Back in 2017, Lil Pump cosigned the Migos' "Ice Tray" single, which took shots at Joe Budden, but there has seemingly been no major beef between them in the past.

Check out Lil Pump's posts randomly going in on Joe Budden below.

