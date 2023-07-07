YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Robb Banks, Lucki and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Hip-hop is experiencing a major heat wave of hot releases this week. On tap is YoungBoy Never Broke Again introducing his roster of spitters with a new compilation album, a South Florida rhymer returns with a new mixtape and a Chicago artist is back with his third studio project and more.

NBA YoungBoy Drops Green Flag Activity, Vol. 2 Compilation Album

After dropping several solo albums within months of each other, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is now sharing the spotlight with other artists on his Never Broke Again label. YB has returned with Never Broke Again Presents: Green Flag Activity, Vol. 2, the fifth compilation from YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again collective, following Green Flag Activity, which dropped in June of 2022.

The YB and the label started promoting the project back in June with the announcement of the set's first single, "Realize" featuring Lil Dump, Rojay MLP and NBA Big B.

Not much else is known about the project except it features 18 songs. It's unclear if YB will appear on any of the tracks.

Robb Bank$ Delivers I Dnt Txt Back I Dnt Call EP

A day after America celebrated the Fourth of July, Robb Bank$ comes through with musical fireworks of his own with a new EP titled I Dnt Txt Back I Dnt Call. The nine-song project features the New York-born, South Florida-bred rapper letting listeners into his dirty mind.

Songs like "U Must Love Me," "G-Luv" and "Jade" feature Bank$ detailing his sexual trysts with a variety of women. On "Iron on Me," Bank$, along with rappers Seddy Hendrinx and Tony Shhnow, spit a mixture of gun-toting rhymes and sexually explicit lyrics.

Bank$, whose father is Grammy Award-winning reggae star Shaggy, recently dropped a video for the bouncy jook banger "Wait." Over skittish hi-hats and a booming kick, the 28-year-old rapper flaunts his success while delivering a cautionary warning to anyone envious of him.

"Modern day success story, treat me like I'm Rocky/My n***a Shauny P doin' pushups in Riker's/I could not acknowledge you n***as if I was spiteful/But I'm not that grown and I am that spiteful/Consider yo' lil b***h gone, cause imma snipe her," he raps on the song.

Peep the video below.

Lucki Releases S*x M*ney Dr*gs Project

Much to the delight of his die-hard fans, Lucki is back with his latest album titled S*x M*ney Dr*gs. The project follows his 2022 effort Flawless Like Me. The Chicago rapper has teased fans about the album on his Instagram page.

In one IG post, the "Super Urus" spitter shared a collage of photos to promote his third studio album. One slide features a dated picture of Lucki as a child dressed in an Elmo costume. Another picture contains luxury Fendi purses and an iced-out necklace. The final pic is a screenshot of a news story featuring a naked Hunter Biden next to an alleged escort with the headline, "Hunter Biden surrounded by nude women, drugs—and family—in recently released trove of laptop photos." Lucki captioned the photo series, "S*x M*ney Dr*gs…All Kinds of Madness."

Last week, Lucki posted a black-and-white video of himself performing for thousands of fans at a music festival. The 27-year-old rhymer captioned the video, "[3 Things Are Certain] It's Dark Outside Hell Is Hot & Neptune Is Coming…….S*X M*NEY DR*GS SZN."

Lucki also dropped a video for "No Bap," the LP's first single, which you can watch it below.

Check out other new projects this week from Chino XL and Stu Bangas, Philthy Rich and more below.