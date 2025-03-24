YoungBoy Never Broke Again Released From Prison – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is reportedly a free man after spending nearly a year behind bars.

NBA YoungBoy Freed From Prison

On Monday (March 24), news that NBA YoungBoy was released from Talladega FCI in Talladega, Ala., took over social media throughout much of the day. However, the prison nor his attorney have confirmed his official release. According to NBA member OG 3Three, YoungBoy has been let go.

"UHHHHHH OHHHHH MY BABY IS BACK HOMMMEEEEEEE," 3Three wrote in his Instagram Story. "#ALLGLORYTOGOD #ThistheSeason. Nomore #FreeTop He HOMMME." He posted a similar sentiment on his IG page with a photo of himself and YB.

Rich The Kid also celebrated YB's reported release by sharing "YB Free!!!" on X.

Last week, his release date was updated from July 27, 2025, to April 26, 2025, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database.

The Louisiana rapper has been behind bars since he was arrested on April 16, 2024, at his home in Utah and charged with running a prescription drug fraud ring. Additionally, he was charged in Weber County, Utah, with the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a result of guns found in his home. He was already on house arrest for a gun case in Louisiana.

Last November, YB pleaded guilty to 10 counts in the prescription drug fraud case and was given a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay a $25,000 fine. A month later, he pleaded guilty to the gun charges and was sentenced to 23 months after it was presumed he would spend a lengthy stint in prison.

"People are going to be shocked at how quickly he’ll be out," NBA YoungBoy's attorney Drew Findling told XXL last September. "And lawyers will be shocked that do this for a living because the ones that I brainstorm with are just blown away. So, it all may work out for him."

With time served, Top served 11 months of his 23-month sentence.

What's Next for NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy is now on five years of supervised release. During that time, he will have to adhere to 10 special conditions, which include taking up to six monthly drug and alcohol screenings, completing a mental health evaluation, completing a substance abuse evaluation and more.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's attorney for comment.

See reactions to NBA YoungBoy being released from prison below.

