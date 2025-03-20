The Countdown to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Comeback Begins

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is almost home-free following years of legal issues that culminated in him being sentenced to almost two years in federal prison for gun charges last December.

NBA YoungBoy's Release Date Looms

On Thursday (March 20), the Louisiana rapper's release date was updated from July 27, 2025, to April 26, 2025, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database. YB was initially sentenced to 23 months in federal prison for gun charges in Utah last December. However, it now appears he will be freed well before his full sentence is served.

NBA YoungBoy was arrested last April at his home in Utah, where he was on house arrest for a pending gun case in Baton Rouge, La. Authorities accused the rapper of running a prescription drug fraud ring and also charged him with weapons found at his home. Top was charged with the separate crimes in two different Utah counties and he also still had the Louisiana gun charge on his plate.

Last summer, YoungBoy's lawyers were able to tie all the cases into one and globally resolve all three. Last November, YB pleaded guilty to 10 counts in the prescription drug fraud case and was given a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay a $25,000 fine. A month later, he pleaded guilty to gun charges and was sentenced to 23 months. That 23 months has turned into five.

"People are going to be shocked at how quickly he’ll be out," NBA YoungBoy's attorney Drew Findling told XXL last September. "And lawyers will be shocked that do this for a living because the ones that I brainstorm with are just blown away. So, it all may work out for him."

Top is currently serving time at Talladega FCI in Talladega, Ala. After his prison stint is complete, the rapper will be on 60 months of supervised release. During that time, he will have to adhere to 10 special conditions, which include taking up to six monthly drug and alcohol screenings, completing a mental health evaluation, completing a substance abuse evaluation and more.

He has released two albums from behind the wall, including I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders last December and More Leaks in March. With his release date looming, the official comeback countdown has begun.

