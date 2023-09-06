YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tries to Help His Mom Get Her Stolen Car Back

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's mother has hit up social media to ask for the public's help in locating her purple Trackhawk, which she said was stolen while she was in Houston. NBA is asking his fans to be on the lookout for the ride.

What Happened to Sherhonda Gaulden's Car?

The mother of the Baton Rouge, La. rapper, Sherhonda Gaulden, wrote a PSA on Instagram on Monday (Sept. 4), calling out the thieves who allegedly carjacked her new whip.

"Who got my f**king trackhawk," Gaulden wrote alongside a few anger emojis on her Instagram Story. "If y'all see my car HIT ME UP!!!"

She added in a separate slide on her Story, "Y'all must have lost your f**king [mind]."

Gaulden's rap superstar son also put out a call-to-action on his own Instagram Story for his Texas fans, asking that if anyone spotted the vehicle to DM him immediately.

"If y'all see dis purple Trackhawk in Houston, Texas DM me or @gaulden.sherhonda," YoungBoy wrote.

Sherhonda Gaulden Has Had Problems in Texas Before

Sherhonda previously experienced some hardship in Texas back in early 2022, when police raided her home, seizing multiple assets and making a few arrests. It wasn’t clear whether she was at home at the time of the raid, but police detained three people, and discovered multiple firearms within the home including pistols and AR-15's. The three men were charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Police later clarified the raids were in relation to a shooting that occurred back in November 2021, and said an individual had been shot in the head and survived.

YoungBoy Is Currently Working On New Music

In other news, YoungBoy went on Instagram back in August to share a recent conversation he had with his From The Bayou collaborator Birdman, in which the Cash Money founder said hip-hop desperately needed him to return.

“We need you, bruh,” Birdman said in the FaceTime clip. “This s**t watered down, man. The f**k, man? Man, this s**t too watered down, bruh … We gotta save hip-hop,bruh. Nephew, gotta save this s**t bruh. Real talk.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again replied: “I see it’s watered down. I’m finna come, though.”

“I’m ready to turn my album in,” YoungBoy added in the caption.

The last full-length mixtape fans got from YoungBoy was Richest Opp back in May, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, marking the Top rapper's 15th top 10 album in the United States.