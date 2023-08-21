C-Murder Calls YoungBoy Never Broke Again the Soulja Slim of the New Generation

C-Murder is calling YoungBoy Never Broke Again the new Soulja Slim.

C-Murder Compares NBA YoungBoy to Soulja Slim

C-Murder, who has been in prison for over a decade, apparently still keeps abreast of the current goings on in hip-hop. On Sunday (Aug. 20), the incarcerated rapper gave a shout out to fellow Louisiana native NBA YoungBoy on Instagram.

"I want to ask the older cats to stop hating on our new generation that rap. These dudes really eating and it’s all legal," a photo of NBA YoungBoy on C-Murder's Instagram account is captioned.

C-Murder continued: "NBA Youngboy keeping it realer with me than any nigga I know. However it go, I’m rolling with him in war or peace. He’s my Soulja Slim of the new generation. 4EVERTRU."

Soulja Slim

Soulja Slim, born James Tapp, Jr., hailed from New Orleans' Magnolia Projects and had a short run on Master P's No Limit Records in the late 1990s. He was tragically gunned down on Nov. 26, 2003. His posthumous collaboration with Juvenile, "Slow Motion," landed at No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 2004. According to all reports, Soulja Slim was as authentic as they come.

C-Murder's Fight for Freedom

C-Murder is currently serving a life sentence for the shooting death of a 16-year old in 2002. He has maintained his innocence and has been pushing to overturn his conviction. In 2018, two witnesses in the case came forward and retracted their statements of C-Murder being the shooter. Recently, Kim Kardashian has been pushing for C-Murder's freedom. Last September, NBA YoungBoy paid homage to C-Murder by flipping the No Limit rapper's track "Like a Jungle."

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

Read C-Murder's post calling YB the new Soulja Slim below.

See C-Murder's Instagram Post Comparing NBA YoungBoy to the Late Soulja Slim