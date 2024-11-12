Here’s YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Family Tree of 12 Kids and 10 Baby Mamas

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been building quite the family in the past several years, with 12 reported children by a total of 10 women. Someone recently put together a family tree graphic that seems to show his expansive tribe.

NBA YoungBoy's Family Tree

The number of kids the 25-year-old Baton Rouge, La. rapper has fathered has been a hot topic throughout his career with the number constantly getting bigger. On Tuesday (Nov. 12), a detailed graphic showing all of his kids and their mothers started floating around online. In the graphic, which can be seen below, all 10 of the women who Top reportedly impregnated are lined up under a photo of the rapper. The corresponding child is pictured underneath.

YoungBoy's oldest son, Kayden Gaulden, was born in 2016 to his then-girlfriend Nisha Keller. In the past seven years, he continued to sow his wild oats with different women. In addition to a daughter with Keller. He also has two kids with his wife Jazlin Hayes. He also has a child, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., with boxer Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather. News of YB's 12th child was announced in September.

Other Rappers With Large Families

While YB's dozen kids is extreme, especially for his age, YoungBoy isn't the only rapper with 10-plus children. Nick Cannon, DMX, Ol Dirty Bastard, Jay Fizzle, Eazy-E and others all have at least 10 kids, too.

Check out NBA YoungBoy's family tree of kids and BMs below.

See NBA YoungBoy's Family Tree