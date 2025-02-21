Nardo Wick, Eem Triplin, Morray and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

It's time to re-up on the latest rap tunes the hip-hop game has to offer. This week, a Florida rapper drops off his freshman album, a genre-bending artist from Pennsylvania delivers his debut, a soulful N.C. MC tells his story and more.

Nardo Wick Releases Wick Album

Nardo Wick still wants all the smoke. After putting out his Hold Off EP earlier this month, the Jacksonville, Fla. native finally delivers his debut album Wick. The project has 17 songs, including two bonus tracks. Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Sexyy Red make cameos on the release.

Eem Triplin Delivers Melody of a Memory Album

Eem Triplin gets a headstart on new music Friday but dropping his debut album Melody of a Memory on Sunday (Feb. 17). The Pennsylvania native puts out a 13-track effort, which finds him doing most of the heavy lifting. Ty Dolla $ign and Cruza show up on the songs "Out Miami" and "FIJI," respectively. The album is executive-produced by Eem and DJ Dahi, but also features some additional production from veterans like Clams Casino and WondaGurl on the track "Tell Tales."

Morray Puts Out Long Story Short Album

Another debut LP dropping this week comes from Morray. The soulful Fayetteville, N.C. native has been grinding. He shares the fruits of his labor on the new album Long Story Short, which clocks in at 13 songs. "It’s been a long road, filled with moments of doubt and growth, and I know it’s been a minute since I’ve shared new music with you all," he recently shared on Instagram. "Life sometimes has a way of teaching us lessons we aren’t ready for, but through it all, your support never wavered. For that, I am forever grateful.

Listen to all the new projects this week from Dave East and Ransom, BlocBoy JB and more below.