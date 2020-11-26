Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Best Friend Fires Back at Rapper With Diss Track: Listen

After Megan Thee Stallion recently aired out her grievances with Tory Lanez and seemingly accused her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, of being in cahoots with the rapper, on the diss track "Shots Fired," Nicole is returning the smoke with a diss of her own.

On Wednesday night (Nov. 25), she released a song titled "Bussin Back." Rapping over an interpolation of 2Pac's infamous "Hit Em' Up" track, Kelsey attempts to go in on her former friend. "It was all good, yeah, about a week ago (About a week ago)/Shout out Bobby Shmurda but this bitch is really tweaking, bro," Nicole raps. "If I was the one with the gun you would've heard about a murder (R.I.P.)/Said her back was turned but that girl know who really hurt her (I ain't hurt you, bitch)/Never been a jealous friend and the people really know it."

Later in the track, she addresses Megan's accusations that she is being paid for her silence about the Tory Lanez shooting incident. Nicole was reportedly there when Tory allegedly shot Megan following a dispute in July. "Imagine lying to the D.A. saying I took some hush money (Huh?)/Put a muzzle on your friends, y'all acting like some crash dummies (Skrrt)," she raps.

Megan first let the clip fly last week, on the intro track to her debut album, Good News, where she addresses the Tory Lanez shooting incident and appears to further the narrative that Kelsey Nicole was paid for her silence. "You offered Ms not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited (Hm)/Now y'all in cahoots (Okay), you a puss in boots," Megan raps on the first verse. "I know you want the clout so I ain't sayin' y'all names/Oh, you out here ballin', huh? Who you get that money from," she spits later on in the track.

Megan has yet to directly address the "Bussin Back" track, but shortly after it came out, she posted a tweet with four crying laughing emojis.