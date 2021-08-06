Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Hip-Hop Addressing LGBTQ Hate – ‘It Is About Time’

Megan Thee Stallion says it's about time hip-hop confronts its issues regarding homophobia in the culture.

In an interview with People.com, published on Friday (Aug. 6), the Houston rapper feels it's time for hip-hop to start combating hate and start embracing the LGBTQ+ community.

"It is about time," she said. "Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human."

Megan's comments follow recent events involving DaBaby and his misinformed and damaging remarks about AIDS and gay people at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival last month. Since then, the North Carolina rapper was kicked off from several music festivals because of his homophobic remarks.

On July 25, DaBaby made these statements during his Rolling Loud performance: "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

DaBaby has since apologized directly to the LGBTQ+ community and expressed remorse for his "hurtful and triggering" comments.

Meanwhile, 11 HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ organizations, including GLAAD and Black AIDS Institute, issued an open letter on Wednesday (Aug. 4), inviting the 2019 XXL Freshman to a private, off-the-record meeting to educate him about the HIV/AIDS epidemic and why the homophobic comments he uttered at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival were misguided.

“We, the undersigned, represent organizations leading the fight to prevent HIV and provide care and treatment for people living with HIV, especially Black LGBTQ people across the Southern United States," the letter reads. "We heard your inaccurate and harmful comments at Rolling Loud and have read your Instagram apology. However, at a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical. We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities.”

The organizations also believe DaBaby could be a strong advocate that can help spread accurate information about HIV and AIDS to the Black community.

"You can be a powerful and influential voice, especially across your home base in the South, where the Black community’s needs are notoriously under-represented across every public spectrum,” the letter continues. “We encourage you to share this information with your fans and followers, and become an agent of truth and change."

There's no word if DaBaby accepted their offer for an educational meeting.

DaBaby's controversial remarks at the Rolling Loud Festival have become a polarizing topic within the music community. Artists like Elton John, Madonna, Chika, Questlove, Dua Lipa and Demi Lovato have denounced DaBaby's comments, while rappers like Trouble, T.I., Boosie BadAzz, NLE Choppa and Polo G have voiced their support for the embattled rapper.