NLE Choppa Says DaBaby Will Come Out of Controversy Bigger Than Ever, Polo G Agrees

NLE Choppa feels that despite many people having differing opinions about DaBaby following the offensive comments the North Carolina rapper made during his Rolling Loud Miami performance last month, Baby will be able to come out of this situation and continue to amass success.

Last night (Aug. 3), the Memphis-bred rapper shared a tweet, which read, "Dababy Gone Come Out Bigger Than Ever While Y'all Tryna Down Play The Man."

Polo G apparently agreed with Choppa as he liked the rapper's message via Twitter.

NLE Choppa was quickly met with responses from fans who were holding DaBaby accountable for his actions, which offended the LGBTQ+ community, people with HIV, AIDS and more.

One fan in particular told the Top Shotta rapper, "See nie choppa sdfu 😂 that shi he said was still disrespectful and mfn insensitive 🙄‼️."

To this, NLE Choppa replied, using the defense that DaBaby is a human who isn't above making mistakes.

He said, "Ian say it was. But not everybody acting like we ain’t human. If y’all think bruh said what he said with the intent to hurt somebody y’all delusional. It’s comedian saying worst shit then what bruh said."

While on the Rolling Loud Miami stage on July 25, Baby said to the crowd, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

Choppa and Polo G join the likes of T.I. and Boosie BadAzz who have spoken out in DaBaby's defense. Tip compared Baby's actions to that of Lil Nas X and called for the two rappers to be treated equally. Boosie, on the other hand, showed support for the Charlotte, N.C. artist while making disparaging comments about Nas X.

Boosie has since been made to pay a major consequence presumably for the comments made about Lil Nas X and the LGBTQ+ community as his Instagram page has been deleted from the platform for a second time.

NLE Choppa sharing his thoughts on DaBaby's controversy—and Polo G seemingly doing the same by liking Choppa's post—comes after the "Ball If I Want To" rhymer was removed from numerous festival lineups such as Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Day N Vegas, Austin City Limits Music Festival and more for his remarks. However, according to a recent report, DaBaby could have avoided being axed from these shows had he delivered a video apology that was apparently promised by his team, which was supposed to be played prior to him taking the stage last Sunday (Aug. 1) at Lollapalooza.

Since DaBaby failed to follow through, the organizers of the Chicago-based event pulled the plug on the rapper performing as did the other aforementioned festivals.

DaBaby offered an official apology to the LGBTQ+ community for his "hurtful and triggering," and also misinformed comments on Monday (Aug. 2).