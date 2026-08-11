DaBaby Puts His North Carolina Mansion Up for Sale for $6.9 Million

DaBaby's North Carolina mansion is currently on the market for $6.9 million.

First reported by The North Carolina Beat, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was originally put up for sale in May, according to the listing on Redfin. The 11,241-square-foot home sits on nine acres in Troutman, N.C. The interior features a chef's kitchen, gym, theater and a custom-designed wine cellar. Outside amenities include a pool, pool house, basketball court, football field and custom mini golf course.

"The lush, meticulously maintained acreage also features walking trails and room to roam — a rare combination of space and serenity," the listing reads. "Security and peace of mind come standard, with a comprehensive whole-home security system featuring full-range camera coverage and a gated private entry keeping the estate fully protected. All of this, just moments from the waterfront dining, boating, and vibrant recreation of Lake Norman."

DaBaby is looking to make a big profit on the sale of the home. He paid only $2.3 million for the spot when he originally bought it in 2019.

This is the same estate where DaBaby shot an intruder after exchanging words with the trespasser in April of 2022. The shooting reportedly occurred on the football field. The man survived after being shot in the leg by the rapper. DaBaby was never charged in the incident.

Check out photos and footage of DaBaby's Troutman, N.C. mansion that's for sale for $6.9 million below.

See Photos and Video of DaBaby's North Carolina Mansion That's Currently Up for Sale