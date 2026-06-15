DaBaby Crashes a News Broadcast and Somehow Turns It Into Elite Festival Promo

DaBaby crashed a news broadcast over the weekend and somehow turned it into elite festival promo.

Ahead of his Be More Grateful Festival in his hometown of Charlotte, N.C., local news station WBTV pulled up to the event on Friday (June 12) to report on a story about the show, and was met by a surprise guest in the "Rockstar" rapper himself.

"I was just doing a U-turn at the light and I said, 'Oh man! WBTV? I gotta stop by and say hi!" he told the newscaster.

DaBaby was clearly prepared for the moment, and went on to deliver what ended up being a viral moment as he ran down every important detail for the show and ensured the impending heat wave would not get in way of a good time.

Fans were impressed at how well he handled the unexpected interview, quickly shifting into full promo mode and clearly laying out all the key details for the festival without missing a beat.

"No joke he did a really good job in the spur of the moment lol," one fan remarked on social media.

"That n*gga need to b a news reporter. U would've thought he was reading off a teleprompter," another person said.

The festival went down the following day (June 13) without a hitch, and included performances from the likes of 50 Cent, Yung Miami, Boosie & Webbie, Pastor Troy, Trick Daddy, Trina, KenTheMan, MoneyBagg Yo, Waka Flocka, A$AP Rocky and more.

Check out DaBaby crashing live TV and see reactions to his interview below.

Watch DaBaby Crash the WBTV News Segment

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