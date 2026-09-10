DaBaby Launches No Knife Chicken & Waffles Restaurant, Shares $45 Waffle Ingredients

DaBaby launches his No Knife Chicken & Waffles restaurant and shares his $45 waffle ingredients.

The Charlotte, N.C., rapper opened the new establishment in his hometown on Sunday (Sept. 6). The spot has been getting mixed reviews, with some people complaining about some of the high-priced menu items, including a $45 Soul Food Cornbread Waffle.

DaBaby has been on a restaurant promo run, stopping by Charlotte's Power 98 FM radio station over the weekend to endorse the new spot. On Wednesday (Sept. 9), he appeared on the local TV show Positively Charlotte, where he talked about the new eatery and defended his prices due to complaints.

"Waffle House has something for you," he said to people upset about the prices.

"This is no flower and water with this," DaBaby explained about his viral $45 waffle. "This is real homemade cornbread. This is not Jiffy mix. This is real homemade Southern recipes. The waffle is made out of 100 percent cornbread. It's topped with collard greens and turkey leg meat, macaroni and cheese and sweet potato soufflé with pecans. And, we also included four pieces of fried chicken. This is really a $100 waffle."

The idea for a brick-and-mortar location started with DaBaby's popular Instagram cooking series of the same name, where the rapper showed off his culinary skills.

Check out DaBaby endorsing his new No Knife Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Charlotte below.

Watch DaBaby Promoting the Waffles From His New Restaurant and Defending His Prices

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