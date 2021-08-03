DaBaby Kicked Off Austin City Limits Festival Following Homophobic Comments

DaBaby has been dropped from another festival following the homophobic remarks the rapper made during his 2021 Rolling Loud Miami performance last month.

On Tuesday morning (Aug. 3), the organizers of the Austin City Limits Music Festival announced that DaBaby has been removed from their event, which takes place in October.

ACL Festival tweeted, "DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon."

So far, this is the fourth festival that DaBaby has been removed from due to his anti-gay comments, in which he also targeted people with HIV, AIDS and more. Baby was removed from the U.K.'s Parklife Festival, however, according to a report from TMZ on July 29, a rep for the rhymer said DaBaby's removal isn't connected to his homophobic comments. The rep reportedly told the outlet that DaBaby had pulled out of the festival months prior due to COVID-19.

Yesterday (Aug. 2), both The Governors Ball and Day N Vegas revealed that the North Carolina rapper will no longer be hitting the stage. Governors Ball hasn't shared which artist will replace DaBaby, but Day N Vegas said that Roddy Ricch will be performing instead. Baby was scheduled to perform at Governors Ball in New York City on Sept. 24 before Billie Eillish and on Nov. 12 at the Las Vegas-based festival prior to headliner Kendrick Lamar hitting the stage.

He was removed from the Lollapalooza lineup in Chicago this past weekend as well.

Despite DaBaby's removal from these events, the 29-year-old artist issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community and more via social media on Monday, expressing regret for is actions.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," he typed. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me--- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance--- has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."

DaBaby added, "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God Bless."

During DaBaby's Rolling Loud performance in South Florida on July 25, he told the crowd: "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

DaBaby hasn't spoken on being dropped from the Austin City Limits Music Festival.