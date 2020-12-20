Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Asian Doll Beef Erupts

A disruption has occurred within the typically friendly circle of female leaders of the rap new school involving Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls and Asian Doll.

On Sunday (Dec. 20), the beef came to a head, when all four artists began trending on Twitter. The dust-up appears to stem from a song on Megan's new Good News album. The track in question, "Do It on the Tip" featuring City Girls, was apparently supposed to also feature a verse from Asian Doll. However, Asian Doll's verse did not make the final cut.

On Saturday (Dec. 19), Asian got on Instagram Live and played the song with her missing verse for her followers. "I was supposed to do that song. I don't know what happened," she said of her absence from the track. During her talk with her fans on IG Live, Asian did not speak negatively about Megan nor the City Girls.

Asian playing her verse on the song, which was never officially released, appeared to cause a stir with JT of the City Girls, who came at Asian on Twitter on Sunday (Dec. 20). She started with subliminal shots.

"I been doing good but I'ma bout to start laying you attention seeking hoes out & I'm coming with facts," JT posted on Twitter in a series of since-deleted posts. "Sympathetic ass hoes really starting to grind my gears. Like, if you know you gone draw attention and cause commotion why speak on it? Mind you lying! But go off."

The lack of a name-drop had Asian convinced JT was not talking about her, at first. She later changed her attitude. "If you sneak dissing behind the scenes, come to the front so I can see how you really coming," Asian Doll tweeted.

From there, things got even nastier with both women trading shots on Twitter. "Get a pretty hit record hoe. Buoy got the right one," JT responded to an Asian Doll tweet about her looks. "Like [Asian Doll] let it go. You get on the internet weekly looking for drama to get posted on blogs. You been salty for a while now!!!...City Girls came and put all the dolls to rest. Let's talk about it. 2016 big moon boots wearing irrelevant hoes better find a toy...Looks aint get you nowhere but drop from every record label. Must be dropped on your head to think you can fuck with me. Smoked out ant build bitch lets talk about it."

Asian Doll did not let the disses go without a reply. "Bitch you literally beefing with yourself @ThegirlJT you use to sing all my song JT since 2016," she posted on Twitter. "idk why you so mad & fasho we can meet up ANYWHERE & REALLY FIGHT I’m ready WHENEVER YOU ARE."

"This hoe losing her mind bitch just talking shit For what?" she continued. "Who even said some to this hoe just yesterday you wasn’t talking bout me now today you tough....BITCH YOU BEEN SINGING MY SONGS SINCE I BEEN DROPPING HOE ONLY SONG I GOT TOOK OFF WAS MEGAN & FREG SONG CAUSE I BE WASHING YOU BITCHES LITERALLY WASHING YOU BITCHES."

Asian Doll also put Lil Uzi Vert's name in the mix, tweeting, "YOU ALMOST 30 CHASING UZI AROUND BITCH GO TO HELL."

Yung Miami chimed in to defend JT after Asian Doll threw a shot at JT by mentioning her being "ALMOST 30 CHASING UZI AROUND." "Only thing a bitch can ever throw at JT is Uzi!!!! Uzi literally be in JT pussy like a tampon. She ain't gotta chase shit!" she tweeted.

JT replied to Yung Miami, stating that she should "let them think whatever!" and "Delete them tweets & move on cause it's seriously confusing at this point!"

Megan Thee Stallion then attempted to be the voice of reason in the situation, seeing as it was seemingly her song that had a hand in the beef, and she didn't come forward prior to explain why Asian Doll's verse wasn't included in the final version.

"If I got on this app trying to defend myself every time someone makes up shit about me or clapping back at random mfs I don’t know I’d be miserable all day every day," Megan posted on Twitter in a series of since-deleted tweets. "I hate that all of this is getting so blown out of proportion. It was never as deep as the comments made it seem. We got each other number in real life I don’t have to say nothing to nobody on an app."

She continued, "When Asian got in her accident I hopped right on a plane to come see her when she go through shit I’m on her line ... I don’t like putting my personal life on the internet because it’s PERSONAL to me. I never even saw people attacking her...Asian you kno me better than that you kno I don’t even like all this internet shit. You blow shit out of proportion bc you a fucking hot head. You played the song on live that was that ... what do I need to clear up ? this is dumb."

This got a response from Asian Doll who replied, "We was real friends fuck rap you Should’ve said some yesterday & cleared shit up but NO you let that hoe get in your ear & you don’t even kno that hoe."

Can't we all just get along?

