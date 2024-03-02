Meek Mill Shows Photo of Wrecked Vehicle After He Was in a Car Accident

Meek Mill was in a car accident and he shared a photo of his wrecked vehicle on social media.

Meek Mill Posts Photo of Wrecked Vehicle After His Car Accident

On Friday (March 1), Meek Mill shared with his followers on his Instagram Story a photo of his wrecked car to reveal that he was in a car accident. In the photo, which can be viewed below, Meek's SUV has visible front side damage with the side view mirror destroyed.

The Dreamchasers leader captioned the photo: "God telling don't crash out for the bustas ... ima listen[.] S**t knocked me out lol ... gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh."

XXL has reached out to Meek Mill's rep for comment.

Thankfully, Meek appears to be fine because he continued to post several more photos related to his latest project, Heathenism, on his IG Story.

Meek Mill Trade Insults with DJ Akademiks on Social Media

Meek Mill's accident comes after he had a crazy week on social media. Last week, Meek and DJ Akademiks were trading shots online, with the Philly rhymer saying he'll die in order to shut Ak down.

Their feud all began on Wednesday (Feb. 28), when Meek Mill jumped on X to issue numerous scathing responses to DJ Akademiks. Ak said during his latest livestream that Meek needed to respond to allegations about whether or not he had sex with Diddy.

This after a producer named Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy, where in one section, Lil Rod claimed Diddy once told him he had allegedly had sex with a rapper. The name of the said rapper was redacted in the documents, but the person is described at the bottom of the document as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

After hearing Ak's comments, Meek responded with a barrage of insults, sparking a heated exchange on X, with Ak retaliating with his own insults.

Things appeared to come to a head when Meek grew tired of running his Twitter fingers and said that he would die to shut down DJ Akademiks.

Check out Meek's car accident photo and his response after his car accident below.

