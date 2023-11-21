Meek Mill Claims He Makes $1 Million a Song, Fans Are Skeptical

Meek Mill is claiming he makes $1 million a song and fans on social media aren't convinced he's serious.

Meek Mill Boasts About Getting $1 Million a Song

On Monday night (Nov. 20), Meek Mill shared a post on Instagram. In the photo, which can be seen below, Meek has a blunt in his hand. His eyes are closed and his other hand is raised toward the sky with two fingers extended. The Philadelphia rapper captioned the posts: "I’m getting a million a song … so that’s 62,500 every bar I speak…. They say this rap shit dying must be on billboard because it’s not to meek!"

People on Social Media React to Meek's Caption Claim

While the line might be a song lyric, fans on social media have been reacting to Meek's claim, with many of them being skeptical of the big-figure boast.

"This the same dude that said he ain’t made money off his music in 20 years he be cappin," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Meek's caption.

"If this is true then I'm LeBron James," another person wrote.

"Love Meek but I call [cap]," another tweet reads.

Meek Mill Announces He Owns His Masters

Meek Mill's claim comes on the heels of him announcing he now owns his masters.

"I own 100% of my masters and publishing now ima rap and have a ball with it and make music that touch people worldwide!" he tweeted on Sunday (Nov. 19). "For licensing or distribution me and all DREAM CHASER ARTIST are totally independent… we looking for top tier distribution -MEEK MILL."

Check out Meek Mill saying he makes $1 million a song and responses from skeptical fans below.

