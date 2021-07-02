New Details Surface in Lil Uzi Vert, Saint Jhn Altercation – Report

A new report claims that Lil Uzi Vert and SAINt JHN's physical altercation in Los Angeles today is in connection to Uzi's ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd.

In an updated report from TMZ on Friday (July 2), Lil Uzi Vert reportedly showed up at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood because SAINt JHN was at the establishment with Uzi's former longtime girlfriend.

A source close to Brittany said that she was with SAINt JHN for business when the Philadelphia rapper got out of a Cadillac Escalade SUV and confronted all of the individuals sitting at the table in the West Hollywood restaurant near Sunset Boulevard. Apparently, Uzi and SAINt JHN got into it shortly after.

Lil Uzi Vert allegedly threw a punch at SAINt JHN, which didn't land. Uzi reportedly fell to the ground and his firearm fell out from somewhere on him. Brittany then reportedly removed herself from the table and approached Uzi, who allegedly pushed his gun into her stomach, then struck her.

All parties left the scene and Brittany reportedly went to the hospital to receive medical attention.

Additional reports claim that she plans on filing a police report.

News surfaced earlier this afternoon that Lil Uzi Vert and SAINt JHN had gotten into a physical altercation, but at the time, there were no details pertaining to what sparked the incident.

Back in March, SAINt JHN was spotted hanging out with Lil Uzi's ex Brittany in Los Angeles. However, there hasn't been any confirmation regarding their relationship status.

When The Hollywood Fix caught up with SAINt JHN four days after he was seen with Brittany and asked him whether or not he's dating her, the rapper didn't offer a response.