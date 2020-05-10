Lil Uzi Vert Reveals New Album Coming Soon

Lil Uzi Vert fans had to wait nearly three years to get the Philly rapper's sophomore album, Eternal Atake. Now, it looks like the former XXL Freshman will be hitting supporters with multiple LPs this year alone.

Uzi announced via Twitter on Sunday (May 10) that he'll release another album in 2020. The revelation came after fans called out the rapper for shortened concerts he performed in the past. After asking his followers for forgiveness, one fan responded, "So you’re telling me there was high possibility i wouldve seen you perform the entirety of EA if jmblya [Festival] happened........"

Uzi then replied, "EA and my New Album that’s coming soon."

After an album hiatus due to multiple label issues, Uzi released his long awaited Eternal Atake album in March. The LP contained the singles "Footsal Shuffle" and "That Way," and only featured one guest appearance from Syd. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after pushing 288,000 equivalent album sales. Uzi followed that up the following week with a deluxe version of the album a.k.a Lil Uzi Vert Vs. the World 2. That edition is star-studded and features guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Chief Keef, Gunna and more.

Last month, Uzi released a new single titled "Sasuke" produced by Brandon Finessin and Outtatown. With the new album confirmed, there is a good chance the latest track could be the lead single from the forthcoming project.