Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake was highly anticipated and highly sought after. The former XXL Freshman now owns the biggest album in the country after his latest release topped the Billboard 200 chart.

On Sunday (March 15), Billboard updated the album chart, which revealed Uzi had moved an impressive 288,000 equivalent album sales. The total includes 9,000 traditional sales. EA's SEA units equate to a staggering 400 million on-demand streams, the most since Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V in 2018.

The long-awaited Eternal Atake features 18 songs with only one guest appearance from Syd. The deluxe, however, is star-studded with features from 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Young Nudy and more.

The new Uzi project continues to run up the numbers. Last week, Uzi's "Baby Pluto" dethroned Roddy Ricch's "The Box" from the No. 1 spot Spotify's U.S. Top 50 chart after the Compton, Calif. rapper's hit had held down the top spot since Christmas 2019.

Getting Eternal Atake was a very long process that included label beef, multiple pump fakes and several leaks. At one point, it even seemed like the album would be scrapped altogether.

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart included Lil Baby (My Turn, No. 4), Roddy Ricch (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, No. 6), Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 7) and Megan Thee Stallion (Suga, No. 10).