Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Song “Sasuke”: Listen

After trolling Playboi Carti and hinting at dropping new heat last week, Lil Uzi Vert has finally delivered a new song.

On Friday (April 24), the former 2016 XXL Freshman released the new track "Sasuke." Uzi's latest is produced by Brandon Finessin and Outtatown.

"Sasuke, Sasuke, Sasuke, Sasuke, Sasuke, Sasuke/This is not no Naruto, I trap it like Sasuke/She keep tryna cling me up, but I just want that sloppy/Toppy, toppy, toppy, toppy/On the opps block, I'm the main fuckin' topic/Save you from my bitch, man, my ladies is your top bitch/Thought it was a chopper, but it only was a Glock switch," he raps on the track.

Sasuke is a nod to Uzi's love of anime, namely Sasuke Uchiha, a fictional character in the Naruto manga and anime series.

Uzi spent Friday afternoon teasing the track on Twitter. "Imma drop a song today," he wrote in response to a fan. "Sasuke at 10pm 😔🔥," he later tweeted with the song's cover art.

Uzi dropped the song four days after he initially tweeted that he would drop on Monday (April 20), referring to the same day former frequent collaborator Playboi Carti was supposed to release his own new single, which never dropped.

What used to be a budding friendship between the two artists has seemingly dissipated. Last October, Uzi revealed they were no longer on speaking terms.

"I just took a different route," Uzi revealed to fans on Twitter, saying there was no real beef. "I'm not tough. I don't beef. We could have a friendly dress off," he added. However, when Uzi dropped his Eternal Atake album in March, he tweeted to a fan that there was no beef with Carti.

More recently, however, fans have been left confused as to what is really the deal with the two rappers as Uzi has continued to mention Playboi Carti in tweets. Carti has remained tight-lipped on the topic.

The new music comes just a month after Uzi released his long-awaited Eternal Atake album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and initially dominated the Hot 100 chart as well.

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert's new "Sasuke" track below.