Lil Tjay, Mello Music Group, Bankroll Freddie and More – New Projects This Week

If you're reading this, the end of the work week is upon us and plenty of new music has been released in hip-hop. Today (April 2), the second official week of spring has come and gone, and now artists both rising and established have dropped new projects.

The self-proclaimed "Prince of New York," Lil Tjay, proves he isn't about to get caught up in a sophomore slump. The Bronx native offers fans his second studio album, Destined 2 Win. The LP features the previously released track "Headshot" featuring Polo G and Fivio Foreign, "Call My Phone" with 6lack and "Born 2 Be Great." Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Saweetie, Toosii, Tyga and more are on the album as well. Before dropping the 21-track effort, though, Lil Tjay dropped a documentary to coincide with the album, which showcases the 2020 XXL Freshman's knack for storytelling over trap and drill-infused production. The rapper also offers a softer side to his album that is full of love-lost musing.

In addition to Lil Tjay, Mello Music Group unleashes a Japanese-inspired project titled Bushido. The project features the many talented artists on the label including Homeboy Sandman, Quelle Chris, Joell Ortiz, Apollo Brown, Skyzoo, Oddisee, L'Orange and Skyzoo, among others. Stalley and The Alchemist also appear on the LP. Tracks like "Iron Steel Samurai," "No Trouble," "Golden Gloves" and "Black Rock" were offered leading up to the album's release. A culmination of captivating rhymes, soothing vibes and a wide range of tempos from high-energy to mellow vibrations, the album provides something for everyone. Bushido follows the roster's 2015 album Persona.

Rising Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie drops his new album Big Bank as well. Freddie first announced the project last month and went on to share the cover art and features on Monday (March 29). Expect to hear verses from Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, PnB Rock, Louisville, Ky.'s own EST Gee and more. Prior to the LP's arrival, the rising Quality Control Music artist dropped "Add It Up" and "Rich Off Grass (Remix)" featuring Young Dolph, which showcases his gritty, effortless flow. Big Bank is the follow-up to Bankroll Freddie's debut Trap to Rap, which came out last year.

While this week may not be packed with releases, the projects being offered are filled to the brim with talented rappers with music worth listening to. Find new music from Sylvan LaCue, 24Hrs and more below as well.