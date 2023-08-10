Lil Tay’s Father Can’t Confirm or Deny Her Death – Report

More questions than answers have arisen surrounding the reported death of viral teen rapper Lil Tay and her brother.

Lil Tay's Father Can't Confirm or Deny Her Death

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), Insider contacted Lil Tay's father Chris Hope in the wake of an Instagram post announcing the teen's death earlier in the day. He reportedly declined to comment on the Instagram post and could not confirm or deny the passing of the teen. Insider also spoke with Tay's former manager Harry Tsang. He also could not confirm or deny the news.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," Tsang told Insider via email. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

Lil Tay's Reportedly Dead Brother Makes Statement?

Another twist in the news of the story of the kids' deaths came after a post on Lil Tay's brother Jason Tian's alleged Instagram account revealing he and his sister are alive.

"Me and Tay are not dead," the since-deleted post reads in part. "We don't got access to the account. Our parents want us gone off the internet but we will not go away. This is out new account for now. They are spreading misinformation. We are not dead. They're the only one who got access to the account. Do not believe it."

However, people have pointed out that the account was made in Belgium in 2020.

Lil Tay's Death Announced

This strange situation began on Wednesday, when a statement released on Lil Tay's official Instagram account announced she and her brother had passed away. The circumstances surrounding the deaths were undisclosed and the situation was listed as "under investigation."

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the Instagram statement reads. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."

The statement concludes: "Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving in an irreparable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

People Speculate on Validity of Lil Tay Death News

News that Lil Tay might be alive has sparked much speculation on social media.

"Bro wtf is going on, Lil Tay is alive," one person posted on Twitter.

"I need to know if Lil Tay and her brother are alive or not. Because if her parents faked this for a publicity stunt it’s going to get really nasty on here," another post reads.

"Is lil tay alive or.. ? I’ve never been more confused," someone else tweeted.

Lil Tay, born Claire Hope, went viral in 2018 after posting videos on social media showing the then 9-year-old posting up in posh mansions and exotic whips with stacks of cash. She went on to start a short-lived rap career before stepping out of the limelight. She has been sparsely seen since then.

