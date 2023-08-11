Lil Tay’s Former Manager Doesn’t Believe Hackers Posted Tay’s Death Hoax

The Lil Tay's former manager is calling cap on the explanation that hackers were responsible for posting a hoax about Tay and her brother being dead.

Lil Tay's Former Manager Doubts Hacker Hoax

Harry Tsang, the former manager for Lil Tay is again speaking out on the viral situation, where the teen rapper and her brother were announced to be dead only to reveal they are alive and well over 24 hours later.

"I think she’s still alive, and I think it was fake," Tsang told New York Post on Thursday (Aug. 10). "I don’t believe anything that they say about the hacking," he further commented. "I’m glad that she’s OK."

The Lil Tay Saga

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), a post was shared on Lil Tay's official Instagram account that announced Lil Tay and her brother Jason Tian had died under undisclosed circumstances. However, questions arose the following day after police were unable to confirm any investigation was ongoing and her parents were unable to confirm the news. Tsang also could not verify the information during an interview with Insider.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," Tsang told Insider via email. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

On Thursday, Lil Tay finally spoke to TMZ and confirmed she and her brother are alive, and blamed the whole incident on hackers.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say," Lil Tay told TMZ. "It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones, all while trying to sort out this mess."

She continued, "My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope.'"

Lil Tay went viral in 2018 for being the self-described "youngest flexer" and posting videos on social media stunting in mansions and exotic whips. She later had a short-lived rap career.