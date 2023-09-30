Lil Tay Shows Her Face for the First Time in Years as She Addresses Death Hoax on Instagram Live

Lil Tay has shown her face for the first time in five years as she addresses her recent death hoax on Instagram Live.

Lil Tay Shows Face for the First Time in Years and Addresses Death Hoax

On Saturday (Sept. 30), Lil Tay hopped on Instagram Live and addressed the rumors surrounding her month-old death hoax, which ended up being fabricated. The Canada-based social media personality hasn't posted any selfies or videos of herself on social media since her virality ended back in 2018.

In her Instagram Live session, which can be seen below, Tay cleared the air about her fake death, saying that the misinformation was created so that her father, Christopher Hope, and a con manager could advertise a new form of currency.

"Chris Hope was the one who did the death hoax," Lil Tay said. "Meanwhile, he was working with this other con artist that was claiming to be my manager and they had a crypto coin together. Their plan was to fake my death and then promote the crypto coin. Which, by the way, the manager admitted to. He said he'd been working on the crypto coin for months. These people are frauds."

On Aug. 9, a false statement about Tay's death was shared on her Instagram account. After the news made its rounds online, Tay and her brother later came out and confirmed they were still alive, with Tay saying her IG was "compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me."

Lil Tay Makes Recent Public Appearance

Before going on Instagram Live, Lil Tay went on her YouTube channel and uploaded the official music video for her song "Sucker 4 Green." In the visual, which you can watch below, Tay appears to have grown up as she sits on the side of a pool, stands next to a luxurious car, strolls in a fancy house and more. At the 0:13-mark of the video, Tay is seen with her mother and brother.

On Sept. 27, the viral rapper was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport. In a video shared by TMZ, Tay is almost completely covered by a mask, sunglasses and a hoodie.

Read More: Lil Tay Seen for the First Time in Years Following Death Hoax

Look at Lil Tay speak about her death hoax below.

Watch Lil Tay Show Her Face for the First Time in Years as She Addresses Death Hoax on Instagram Live

Watch Lil Tay's "Sucker 4 Green" Music Video