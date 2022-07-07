Maury Show Host Tells Lil Durk’s Fiancee India Royale ‘YB Better’

Lil Durk's fiancée recently got trolled by controversial talk-show host Maury Povich.

On Tuesday (July 5), The Maury Show's official Twitter account randomly posted the tweet, "He’s a 10 but has 6 baby mamas," in reference to the current pop culture phrase where people succinctly explain the good and bad of a potential or current partner.

Lil Durk's fiancée, India Royale, reacted to the blanket statement, saying she felt like it was low-key shade aimed at her. Lil Durk has six children.

"I feel like he sneak dissing a lil bit," she posted.

The reaction got a response from The Maury Show's active Twitter account the following day, which trolled Royale with the YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan catchphrase "YB Better."

The Maury Show's Twitter account has not been afraid to post petty remarks about rappers in the past. In fact, NBA YoungBoy was the target of their comical shade back in 2018, when he was expecting his fifth child with his fourth partner.

"I'm here if you need help!" the Maury Twitter account posted in reference to the news. One of the show's claims to fame is settling paternity disputes in ratchet fashion.

Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's beef has been ongoing for a while and doesn't appear to be headed for a resolution any time soon. In February, YoungBoy dropped the track "I Hate YoungBoy," which disses Durk, Gucci Mane and Boosie BadAzz. In March, Durk taunted YoungBoy by renting a billboard in YB's hometown of Baton Rouge, La. and plastering "Durk Better" on it. Last month, 21 Savage weighed in on the beef, saying there's no trying to stop it.