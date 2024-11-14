Lil Durk Transported to California to Be Arraigned in Court for Murder-for-Hire Charges Today – Report

Lil Durk has been relocated from Miami to Los Angeles where he will be arraigned in court today for his involvement in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill Quando Rondo.

Lil Durk to Be Arraigned

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), Durk was taken by U.S. Marshals from the Miami Federal Detention Center, where he has been since his arrest on Oct. 24, to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles where he awaits arraignment. According to the Chicago Tribune, Durk is expected to see his first day in court today (Nov. 14). The 32-year-old rapper is expected to request a bond.

Durk is charged with five other Chicago men of carrying out a murder-for-hire plot to kill Quando Rondo in August of 2022 that resulted in the death of Quando's cousin Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a. Lul Pab. After initially being charged with one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, Durk was charged in a superseding indictment with two additional counts of one count of conspiracy and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, on Nov. 8.

Authorities say Durk put a bounty on Quando Rondo following the November of 2020 death of OTF artist King Von, who was shot and killed by one of Quando's associates following a fight with Quando outside an Atlanta lounge. The five other suspects—Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston—are accused of traveling to L.A. in August of 2022 on Durk's dime after finding out where Quando was staying and shooting at the Georgia rapper at a gas station. Quando was unharmed in the murder attempt.

Durk and his codefendants face life sentences if convicted.

