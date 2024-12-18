Lil Durk Has Been Breaking the Rules in Jail

Lil Durk has not been following the rules in a California jail despite being given instructions to abide by certain regulations.

Lil Durk Breaks Rules for Phone Calls in Jail

On Tuesday (Dec. 17), Law&Crime published a YouTube video in which host Jesse Weber detailed a recent ruling by a judge that keeps Lil Durk behind bars ahead of his murder-for-hire trial in January. Weber discussed an exhibit under seal filed by prosecutors that mentioned a pattern of criminal behavior and interference shown by Durk. The brief also revealed that the Chicago rapper has not been following the rules at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles where he was extradited to from Florida in November.

"Despite clear instructions to not engage in three-way calls, defendant repeatedly abused the phone system at MDC to engage in such conduct," Weber cites from the brief at the 12:37-mark in the video below.

Prosecutors include information like this to show that if a defendant can't abide by the rules and regulations in jail, how can they be expected to follow the rules if they are released on bond.

Last week, a pretrial release motion was filed for Durk to receive a bond before his trial. However, this first attempt at securing a bond in his murder-for-hire case was denied. His legal team offered a bond package that included the 32-year-old rhymer's two homes in Georgia, worth a combined $2.3 million, in addition to $1 million in cash from Sony Music. Durk being granted a bond in his 2019 case for criminal intent to commit murder—charges that were later dropped—was also included to show he was not a flight risk.

The brief also included information regarding a separate federal case in Chicago linking Durk to another murder. He's accused of offering people money to kill those responsible for the murder of his brother Derrick "OTF DThang" Banks in 2021.

Lil Durk was arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire plot on Oct. 24. He is accused of trying to kill Quando Rondo with the help of several associates in 2022, in retaliation for Rondo's friend shooting and killing King Von, Durk's friend and OTF signee, in 2020. Durk has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy, use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's legal team for comment.

Watch Lil Durk Being Accused of Breaking the Rules in Jail