Latto Shows Her Tattoo of 21 Savage’s Real Name, Fans Think It’s Confirmation They’re Dating – Watch

Latto may have inadvertently shown her tattoo of 21 Savage's real name in a new video. Now fans think it's a confirmation they're dating.

On Saturday (Feb. 4), Instagram user @gossipofthecitytea posted a video that apparently shows Latto with a tattoo of 21 Savage's real name discreetly behind her ear. You can see the video at the bottom of this post. The actual video came from Latto's Instagram page.

In the Jan. 17 clip, Latto visited Slayology Studio in Atlanta to get her hair done. The result is a flawless new look. However, fans were able to spot the "Big Energy" rapper's tattoo of 21 Savage's first name behind her ear: "Shéyaa." 21's full name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. It seems like the initial video of Latto doing her hair was removed and reposted so no longer show the tattoo behind her ear.

This prompted fans to think that this is confirmation that Latto is dating 21 Savage and even more to ask questions.

"Why does latto have 21 savages name tattooed behind her ear," one Twitter user wrote.

"So 21 savage & Latto really been dating this whole time…," another posted.

"I already knew Latto and 21 were dating but she got my man name tatted and I’m sick..," another person tweeted.

However, 21 Savage emphatically denied during a Clubhouse chat session in December 2022 that he had a "celebrity girlfriend."

"I don't do all the antics and shit. I don't got a celebrity girlfriend," he declared. "I'm not finna be out everywhere. I'm not dropping music every other week. I'm not going on [Instagram] Live talking about niggas every other week."

Recently, during an interview with Atlanta's Hot 107.9 radio personality J Nicks, Latto admitted that her significant other pays all her bills.

"If it's yours, go crazy," she said. "I got the [Cor]vette, I got the Lam[borghini], I got the Birkins, I got the Heart. I don’t pay no bills. If he comin' like that, then yeah."

J Nicks asked Latto to clarify that her man holds her down financially.

"I don't pay no bills!" she reiterated. "That's how it's supposed to be, though. If he comin' right, he comin' right."

Latto didn't reveal who her boyfriend is or what he does for a living.

