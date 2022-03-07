Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian

Kodak Black isn't afraid of publicly professing his love or shooting his shot at a woman he finds attractive. This time, he's shooting his shot at Kim Kardashian.

On Monday (March 7), Yak uploaded a post to his Instagram page where he is seen mimicking a Balenciaga caution tape-inspired ensemble that Kim Kardashian recently wore while also shooting his shot at Kim.

"You Need A Real Nigga Out Dat Pompanoya Bae , Ain’t Even Gone Play 😈 Real Gangsta @kimkardashian," he wrote.

Kodak trying to grabbed Kim's attention on IG comes less than a week after reports emerged online about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce being finalized. On March 2, a judge granted the beauty mogul's request to dissolve her marriage to the Chicago rapper.

Following the end of Kim K. and Kanye's nearly eight-year marriage, Kim dropped "West" from her last name. A judge also granted Yeezy's request to be reimbursed money that's supposed to be split amongst them both in the event that either of them becomes deceased.

And when it comes to Kodak Black expressing interest in celebrity women, he's done the same to City Girls' Yung Miami after threatening to harm her a few years ago while she was pregnant with her daughter.

Last month, Project Baby also tried his luck with DreamDoll after making advances towards her for Valentine's Day—an attempt that wouldn't be the first, but was nonetheless declined.

Kodak has been on a roll with making headlines as of late. The father of two, who is apparently expecting a third child, recently raised eyebrows after stating that men don't need to shower regularly, but women do.

He also dropped a new album, Back for Everything, on Feb. 25.