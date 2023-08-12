Kodak Black Is Living Life in Italy Making Pizzas and Speaking Italian – Watch

Kodak Black is living it up in Italy. In a recent video, the South Florida rapper is having fun making pizzas and speaking Italian.

Kodak Black Is Making Pizzas While Vacationing in Italy

Kodak Black is enjoying himself while vacationing in Italy. Over the weekend, a video surfaced on social media of the 26-year-old rhymer making pizza at a local restaurant.

In the clip, Kodak is seen kneading the dough while observedly watching a chef toss his thinly stretched dough in the air. "Wee-wee," the rapper says to the chef. In another segment, the two chefs give him a cook's jacket with a red-white-green insignia on it. Yak returns the favor and allows one of the chefs to wear one of his diamond chains.

Elsewhere, the two chefs are showing Yak how to punch the dough to which Kodak incredibly but halfheartedly says, "Yeah, beat that p***y mayne, yes sir." He then spreads marinara sauce on his dough and adds other ingredients like basil and mozzarella cheese. Kodak then helps put the dough in the oven.

After a few minutes, the pizza was ready, and Kodak was given the privilege of cutting it with a large golden scissor. At the end of the clip, the chef gives Kodak a warm hug.

Make no mistake about it, Kodak is living "la dolce vita," which in Italian means "the sweet life."

Kodak Black Is Vacationing In Italy While His Attorney Goes to His Court Hearing

While the South Florida rhymer is enjoying himself in Italy, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, appeared on his behalf at a status hearing in Broward County, Fla., on Friday (Aug. 11). Although Kodak wasn't required to appear, it was there that Cohen informed the court that his client was on a boat in Capri, Italy, "enjoying himself."

Cohen actually reshared Kodak's vacation video on his own Instagram page. The celebrity attorney seemed pleased that the "Super Gremlin" rapper was having fun and not getting into trouble.

"My guy...this is what I love to see," he wrote in the caption.

