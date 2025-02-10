Here’s Why Some People Were Not Feeling Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance has the internet going nuts, but not everyone is giving the Big Game set high remarks.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set Gets Some Negative Reviews

Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX set on Sunday (Feb. 9) in New Orleans is getting rave reviews from his fans and rap peers, who have cited the cultural impact, symbolism and overall stage presence and performance. However, K-Dot does have his detractors who are downing the performance on social media.

"By far the worst Super Bowl halftime performance I’ve seen from any artist," one person on X opined.

There also seems to be a cultural, age and possibly political divide. One viral video going around shows someone showing their "very Republican parents" the halftime show, with the dad disgustedly noting, "Worst halftime show I've ever seen," during K-Dot's rendition of "Be Humble."

Of course, there were plenty of biased Drake fans who had negative remarks as well.

"AND STILL [goat emoji]," one such Drizzy supporter tweeted. "They tried and failed, Kendrick had his chance and he blew it. The industry gave him everything to take the number 1 spot and in his biggest moment, flopped and dropped the worst Super bowl performance in history."

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show drew 113 million viewers, according to Forbes, which is down from the 121 million people who watched Rihanna's Super Bowl set in 2023.

Check out some of the negative responses to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance below.

See Why Some People Were Not Feeling Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Click "Watch on YouTube" to watch the official video of the performance on the NFL's YouTube channel.