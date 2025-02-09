The Funniest Fan Reactions to Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar came, saw and conquered the halftime show for the 2025 Super Bowl. But as with any other mainstream event, the historical hip-hop moment garnered some hilarious reactions from fans.

The Funniest Reactions to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Performance Are About Drake

There's no denying K-Dot killed his performance during the 2025 Super Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday night (Feb. 9). The reactions came in quickly across social media as Kendrick Lamar hit the field and brought his West Coast energy to the Big Easy. However, regardless of the performance's impact on the culture, some of the most notable social media posts in the aftermath are rooted in pure comedy.

A litany of hip-hop fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, are enjoying a solid belly laugh over the fact that Kendrick did not hold back when it comes to dissing his nemesis Drake on the grand stage.

"The face of a true chaotic God," one X user tweeted below along with a photo of Kendrick Lamar smiling from ear to ear as he performs "Not Like Us" and calls out Drake by name. "Kendrick is a menace."

Another went so far as to jokingly list out 21 entities they think Drake might sue following Kendrick's performance. The list includes Jay-Z, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, every person who bought a Super Bowl ticket and even the American flag.

Other comically crafted reactions to Kendrick's halftime set see references to Drake's past relationship with Compton-bred tennis star Serena Williams, comparing Kendrick to Michael Jackson's werewolf character in the "Thriller" music video and the notion that K-Dot is small enough to fit inside a handbag.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Garners Praise From Across the Hip-Hop Space

The fans aren't the only ones who let their voices be heard following Kendrick's performance. Hip-hop notables from all corners of the rap game offered their opinions as well. Everyone from Flavor Flav to Killer Mike, JPEGmafia to Kenny's Black Hippy cohort Jay Rock weighed in on the show.

Take a look at the wildly funny jokes people have following K-Dot's performance and watch the full show below.

See Hilarious Reactions to Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

