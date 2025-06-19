Too Many Tours, Too Little Cash – Why Hip-Hop Heads Are Picking Favorites This Year

Tour season is in full effect. With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic five years in the rearview, artists are hitting the road stronger than ever. Rappers commanding the stage all at once and steep ticket prices are making it difficult for fans to decide which show to attend. The down economy is only adding to frustrations.

Which Rappers Are Going on Tour in 2025?

2025 has been a huge year for hip-hop tours. Drake has already taken his talents Down Under on the Anita Max Win Tour and is currently prepping to hit the road again with PartyNextDoor on the $ome $exy $hows for EU Tour in Europe. Tyler, The Creator is currently on a massive world tour in promotion of his 2024 Chromakopia album. After dominating hip-hop in 2024, Kendrick Lamar's GNX World Tour with SZA is currently shattering touring records.

That's in addition to rappers like Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Wu-Tang Clan, Clipse, Ice Cube, Latto, Chris Brown and many more who are on or prepping tours.

How Much Is the Average Price for a Hip-Hop Concert?

According to SeatGeek, the average price for a hip-hop concert ticket is $108. Kendrick Lamar and SZA's tour ranks as the most expensive concert of 2025, with an average ticket price of $206. Drake is right behind them with an average ticket price of $191.

The steep ticket prices don't seem to be hurting rap's elite, including K-Dot, whose tour has been breaking records left and right.

The Economy Is Making Attending Tours a Tough Sell

With so many tours taking place at one time, fans are having to make some tough decisions about which one to attend. The economy being in flux isn't helping either. With the cost of everything rising, fans have more important matters on their plates than trying to figure out if spiking concert prices are in the budget.

According to Yahoo! Finance, most Americans are cutting back on discretionary spending in 2025 due to the uncertainty of the economy. The demographic of people aged 20 to 40 is leading this reduction, which falls in line with the average age of a hip-hop fan. Most Americans can no longer afford a minimal quality of life, CNBC reported in June.

Rappers are definitely back outside. But with an economic crisis and so many shows to choose from, fans are being forced to make some hard choices.

