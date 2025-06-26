The Bizarre Story of How Naming a Llama After Kendrick Lamar Almost Sparked a Lawsuit

Apparently, Kendrick Lamar takes the mantra "my name is my name" very seriously, as a ranch owner in Texas recently revealed he was almost sued by K-Dot for naming one of his llamas after the rapper.

Ranch Owner Names Llama After Kendrick Lamar

Ronnie Semler (@therealcowboyup on Instagram) is a California-raised farm owner and entrepreneur who lives in Texas. Back in April, he revealed how he almost had to squabble up in court with Kendrick. Semler explains in the video below that he and his children named the animals on their ranch after celebrities.

"The llamas in particular were very cute," Semler says. "We had Tony Llama. We had Barack Ollama. And we had one that was named Kendrick Llama. It was done for fun and for the people that came to visit the ranch. And it was certainly something we didn't do to harm or hurt anybody or their reputation."

Kendrick Lamar's Team Puts the End to Kendrick Llama

Semler says when word got out about the llama named after the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, someone from Dot's team checked him.

"[Kendrick Lamar] had his attorneys or someone reach out to us that if we didn't change our name, we were gonna be sued," Semler continues. "At the time, I never heard of him. No big deal. We'll change the name...Now, after that Super Bowl show, I know who this guy is who was gonna sue me."

XXL has reached out to Kendrick Lamar's team for comment.

More of His Animals Named After Celebrities

The Semler Ranch has several animals named after A-list celebrities. The list includes cows named Leonardo DiCowprio and Hugh Hefner.

