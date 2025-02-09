Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Setlist

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show has become a legendary moment in hip-hop history, and it's largely due to the performance's stacked setlist.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Setlist Puts His Hits on Display

On Sunday (Feb. 5), Kendrick Lamar joined a select few artists who've had the privilege of performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, not once, but twice. As part of the Super Bowl LVI crew that also included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige in 2022, Kendrick performed two songs: 2012's "m.A.A.d City" and his 2015 platinum-certified hit "Alright."

However, as the solo headliner here in 2025, K-Dot put 11 of his most critically acclaimed and commercially successful songs on display in front of over120 million Super Bowl LIX viewers. Kendrick took his captive audience through an epic journey by telling his story in the form of the show's Game of America theme. He had Samuel L. Jackson serve as Uncle Sam and introduce his performance, welcomed SZA to perform "Luther" and "All the Stars," gave everyone what they wanted by annihilating Drake during the biggest game in America by doing "Not Like Us" and ended his show with Mustard coming out for "TV Off."

Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show Features Songs From Damn., GNX, the Drake Battle and More

In the days leading up to Kendrick Lamar's outstanding halftime set, which included special guest appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, SZA and Mustard, there was much speculation surrounding the specific songs the Compton MC would choose to perform on the grand stage.

Given the fact that Drake recently filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over being referred to as a child predator "Not Like Us," and the graphic nature of the song's lyrics in general, K-Dot fans were waiting with bated breath to see if the battle-ending Drizzy diss would make its way into the lineup of tracks Kenny would unleash at the Super Bowl. The universal consensus is that every hip-hop enthusiast watching the show was left more than satisfied.

As Kendrick told his story in the form of his Super Bowl halftime show, he seamlessly incorporated some of the most popular tracks from multiple eras of his career. The set included two songs from his Pulitzer Prize-winning 2017 album, Damn., two outstanding diss tracks from his battle with Drake, multiple album cuts from GNX and more.

Now that Kendrick's hyped-up halftime show is firmly inked within the pages of the hip-hop history books, take a look at his. carefully crafted Super Bowl LIX performance setlist and watch the performance below.

See Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Performance Setlist

Watch Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show on NFL YouTube Channel