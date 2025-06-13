Kendrick Lamar Brings Drake Diss Tracks to Toronto and Fuels Fan Frenzy in Enemy Territory, Stirring the Pot in Ongoing Rap Battle

Kendrick Lamar was in enemy territory last night when he brought the Grand National Tour with SZA to Toronto, where he performed "Not Like Us," his biggest hit in the Drake battle, and more from his catalog.

How Did the Crowd React to Kendrick Lamar Performing "Not Like Us" in Toronto?

K-Dot hit the stage at Rogers Centre in the 6ix on Thursday night (June 12) to bring his GNX album live and direct to fans up North. While he moved through plenty of tracks that weren't part of his beef with Drake, the one that ended it all is what people came to see.

Kendrick performed the diss "Not Like Us" as well as his other track in the feud, "Euphoria," but it was the Grammy-winning song that had people begging for more—literally. The stadium began chanting, "One more time," incessantly after K-Dot was finished with the diss.

He also gave the crowd "Poetic Justice" sans Drake, serving up one of his most popular odes in Drizzy's backyard. He stopped right at the OVO leader's verse then walked off stage.

The energy from fans on both sides of the beef was certainly felt in and out of Rogers Centre, where Kendrick will perform again tonight. Last night, a Drake fan tried to get the Canadian MC's loyal supporters to gather outside K-Dot's show for a meetup for only a few people to appear. Meanwhile, K-Dot enthusiasts showed up to celebrate a performance well done New Ho King, the Chinese in Toronto he mentioned on "Euphoria."

What Does Kendrick Performing in Drake's Backyard Mean for Their Beef?

Clearly, the West Coast rapper feels he has no real issues by performing in enemy territory for two tour dates this week. Hitting the stage in Canada means Kendrick likely feels his safety isn't compromised. With no recent heat or backlash following his battle with Drizzy, which erupted last March, putting on a memorable show is the top priority.

While Drake waved the white flag in the feud last May, he continues to put up a fight that still involves K-Dot by suing UMG for defamation with the release of "Not Like Us." Their beef isn't sizzling anymore, but it's certainly not cold. Kendrick unleashing the Drake diss track and more in the city that Drake rests his head sends the message that "we outside" no matter who's home.

See K-Dot bring his biggest song in the Drake beef to Toronto, perform other tracks from his catalog and find out what the people are saying below.

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform "Not Like Us" in Toronto

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform on Tour in Toronto

Watch Kendrick Lamar Fans Celebrate at New Ho King in Toronto

See What Fans Have to Say About Kendrick Lamar Performing in Toronto