9 Easter Eggs in Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Last night's Kendrick Lamar concert, which was sandwiched in between some football game, was a grand showing from the Compton, Calif. rapper, who continues to raise the bar for himself and hip-hop as a whole. Kendrick noted in a pre-Super Bowl interview that fans could expect storytelling, and he provided that in the form of several Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the show.

Kendrick Lamar Puts Super Bowl Performance Full of Easter Eggs

Kendrick Lamar's nearly 13-minute Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 9) was filled with symbolism. Beginning with the theme of The Great American Game, Dot weaved together a narrative that featured visuals with deeper meanings.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson provided narration for the show dressed up as Uncle Sam, a popular personification of the U.S. government, adding to the Great American Game theme. Jackson's costarring role also provided more analogy, but we'll get to that later.

Going along with the theme was the color palette of the show in which dancers were dressed in red, white and blue fits.

And, of course, there was plenty of underlying Drake shade, some of which was more obvious, while other moments were more subtle. Overall, it was a masterclass on performing live and the "if you know, you know" moments were plentiful.

Check out all the Easter eggs from Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance below.

