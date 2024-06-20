Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Whitney Alford and Kids Attend Pop Out Concert

Kendrick Lamar and co. put on for the West Coast in epic fashion at last night's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert, and K-Dot's fiancée Whitney Alford and their children were in attendance at the memorable showcase.

Whitney Alford Attends The Pop Out - Ken & Friends

On Wednesday (June 19), Kendrick Lamar headlined the grand showcase of Los Angeles artists at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. that featured a Black Hippy reunion, performances from Dr. Dre, Tyler, The Creator, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Mustard, YG, Steve Lacy and many more. One person who was also noted for being in attendance was K-Dot's fiancée Whitney Alford. In a video clip from the show, which can be seen below, a fan pans across the crowd and spots Whitney sitting in an upper level with the couple's children during a break in the action.

Abuse Allegations Made by Drake

Whitney being front and center at the show appears to counter speculation that there is an issue with the couple, which was recently explored by Drake, who made serious claims about Kendrick abusing Whitney on the diss song "Family Matters" in May.

"There’s nowhere to hide, there’s nowhere to hide/You know what I mean/They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen/The picture you painted ain’t what it seems," Drake raps.

The unconfirmed allegations put Whitney in an unwanted spotlight. She did not speak up and deny the claims, which only fueled the speculation. However, it appears all is good.

Check out Kendrick Lamar's fiancée Whitney Alford and their kids watching The Pop Out - Ken & Friends show below.

Watch Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends