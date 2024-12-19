Kendrick Lamar’s Compton Mural Gets Wacced Out Again

A Kendrick Lamar mural in Compton, Calif. has been wacced out again.

Kendrick Lamar Mural Vandalized

Over the weekend, video surfaced showing one of K-Dot's murals has been defaced once again. In the clip, which can be seen below, red and blue letters and signs are painted over one of the three images of the rapper. The center image, which previously showed Kendrick's face, has been completely blacked out and only shows an outline.

This is at least the third time the mural has been vandalized. Back in September, a video was captured of someone spraypainting the large mural. Later that month, it was again spray painted over. This isn't the only K-Dot mural in his hometown to be defaced. Vandals destroyed another mural dedicated to Kendrick that was located outside the famed Tam's Burgers where he shot his "Not Like Us" music video.

Kendrick Lamar Addresses Mural Defacing

Kendrick addressed the prior incidents last month on the intro track to his new GNX album, "Wacced Out Murals."

"Yesterday, somebody whacked out my mural/That energy'll make you n*ggas move to Europe," he raps on the song. "But it's regular for me, yeah, that's for sure/The love and hate is definite without a cure/All this talk is b***h-made, that's on my Lord/I'll kill 'em all before I let 'em kill my joy/I done been through it all, what you endure?"

It is unclear who is vandalizing the works of art. Both murals have previously been revitalized by the artists who made them, but the defacing continues.

Check out footage of K-Dot's wacced-out mural below.

