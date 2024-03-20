Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wears Eye-Popping Mini Skirt Showing Her Entire Butt

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori continues her revealing fashion choices. This time, the couple were spotted out with Bianca wearing an eye-popping mini skirt that exposes her entire butt.

Bianca Censori Wears Eye-Popping Mini Skirt

On Wednesday morning (March 20), Ye and Bianca were photographed leaving an establishment in Los Angeles. In the photos, which can be seen below, Ye is wearing a sweatshirt, baggy pants and big boots. Bianca, however, looks like she is dressed for the beach. She is rocking a silver bikini top and a very short matching mini skirt that leaves little to the imagination when viewed from the back. Front-side photos show Bianca is at least wearing underwear.

Bianca's Family Expresses Concern

Bianca consistently popping out half naked with Ye reportedly has her family concerned. Earlier this month, sources close to Bianca's family told Daily Mail they are not on board with her fashion choices or news that Bianca wants to have a child with Ye.

"Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her," the source told Daily Mail. "She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled."

Check out photos of Ye's wife Bianca Censori wearing a mini skirt exposing her butt below.

See Ye and Bianca Censori in L.A.