Ye Accused of Grabbing Ex-Assistant’s Genitals and Forcing Her to Perform Oral Sex – Report

Ye's legal team has released the following statement to XXL in response to the latest amended lawsuit filed by former Yeezy employee Lauren Pisciotta.

"Lauren Pisciotta's amended complaint is the fourth version she has advanced," the statement reads. "Each new revision contradicts the others; each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined. Does Ms. Pisciotta actually believe her confabulations? We cannot know. But this breathless new installment of fantasy fiction discredits all past, present and future testimony."

"The Courts are no place to indulge delusions and mental disturbances," it continues. "We stand ready to annihilate Ms. Pisciotta’s tall tales before a jury—an exoneration so inevitable that even she, lost in her fog of fantasy, must surely see it coming."

Ye is reportedly being accused of sexual assault, sex trafficking, false imprisonment and more in an amended lawsuit filed by his ex-assistant, who claims he grabbed her vagina and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Ye's Former Assistant Files Amended Lawsuit

On Thursday (July 10), TMZ reported that Lauren Pisciotta has updated the lawsuit she filed against Ye in 2024. The amended lawsuit includes claims of assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, sex trafficking, false imprisonment and more. Specifically, Pisciotta says the rapper masturbated in front of her, grabbed her vagina and forced her to perform oral sex on him in a hotel room during a business trip in San Francisco.

She says she begged for Ye to stop and was "froze in shock and fear." He eventually stopped, apologized and left the room, the lawsuit says. Lauren Pisciotta's Original Lawsuit

Pisciotta's original lawsuit, filed last June, accused Ye of sexual harassment for sending her explicit texts and openly pleasuring himself in front of her during her time working for him from 2021 to 2022. In addition, she alleged Ye breached her contract and she was owed $3 million. She also claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Ye in an amended lawsuit filed last October.

Ye's Lawyer Reacts to Lawsuit

XXL has reached out to Ye's team for comment but did not hear back as of press time. They offered the following response to Pisciotta's original lawsuit.

"In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected," the statement read. "Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved. She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct."

The statement continued, "During her employment, Ms. Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours. On one occasion, Pisciotta boasted how the best moment of her life was when she was being ejaculated on by a soccer player while simultaneously texting her boss. It is well documented how Ms. Pisciotta consistently used sexual coercion in an attempt to demand not only money but material items, namely Hermes Birkin bags, a Lamborghini and an endless quest for plastic surgery. Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta's blackmail demands have gone from $60M last year to $50M in last week's frivolous filing."

It concluded, "Such behavior is entirely inconsistent with someone who claims to have been sexually harassed or experienced a hostile work environment. It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means. Her initial attempt at a lawsuit for unlawful termination gained no media traction, leading her to fabricate headlines following threats of blackmail and extortion. Ye isn’t the only celebrity targeted by Pisciotta. Jay Leno is suing her for stealing his chin."

It is unclear if Ye has filed a countersuit against Pisciotta.

