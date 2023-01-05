Drake has dated plenty of famous celebs in the past, and apparently, he once went on a date with Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems actress recently appeared to confirm that Drizzy took her on a date.

On Thursday (Jan. 5), a video surfaced of Julia Fox's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she recalled the best celebrity date she's ever been on.

"Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags," the 32-year-old actress recalled with a smile on her face. "It was great, yeah."

When host Andy Cohen asked who the person was, Fox wouldn't tell. "I can't say. I really can't say," she replied, adding, "obviously an A-lister."

Later in the broadcast, Cohen directly asked Fox if it was Drake who had taken her on that lavish date.

"Maybe," Fox coyly replied with an eye roll. "Shouldn't have given me that shot."

For those who don't watch the show, guests are allowed to drink, which usually helps them speak more candidly with Cohen, sometimes to their detriment.

This isn't the first time Julia Fox has hinted that she may went on a date with the 6 God.

In January 2022, Page Six reported that Fox and Drake dated in 2021 before she started dating Kanye West. The Toronto rap superstar reportedly showered the actress/model with gifts, such as two Hermès Birkin bags. Their brief romance started after Drizzy reportedly contacted Fox via Instagram DM back in 2019.

However, Fox denied she ever dated Drake during her interview on the Forbidden Fruits podcast on Feb. 4, 2022. "He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it," she said. "Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging...Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating."

Welp, there are three sides to every story: Julia Fox's side, Drake's side, and the truth.

