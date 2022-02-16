Azealia Banks Posts Text Messages to Expose Julia Fox After Kanye West Breakup

Azealia Banks and actress Julia Fox had a vicious exchange of words via text yesterday and the messages have now been shared via social media following Fox's split from Kanye West.

Last night (Feb. 15), the Harlem, N.Y. rapper shared texts between herself and the Uncut Gems actress, in which Banks referred to Fox's son as a "crackbaby." Meanwhile, the actress can be seen in the messages warning Banks against degrading her 1-year-old son.

"Talk shit about my son again," one of the messages reads from a person who is saved as "Julia F," presumably the actress.

The second message from Julia F reads: "Hahhaha im about to post the whole podcast where u talk shit on trans people TO A TRANS [PERSON]."

Another text within this same thread says, "You literally tried to say you're [on] Beyoncé and Rihanna's level [and] I have it recorded!!!!! Hahahaah we play it and laugh at u !!!!!."

Azealia Banks wrote several captions on that particular text exchange, which she posted on her Instagram Story.

"OK, your son is a crackbaby......what next?" she typed. "Richie needs to work on his facial femme. That's a they/them until further notice. Maybe pawn that birkin and fix that jaw."

Banks added, "Yawn, as if three successful divas care what kind of black cunt reject meltdown you're having. Hahahahha."

In a separate text exchange shared by Julia Fox, Banks is seen asking her if she knows anyone who sells molly—MDMA or ecstasy—and Percocet in New York City. To this text, Fox replied, "Hi love sry I was sleeping!!! Let me ask around cuz I deleted all dealers from my phone when my sis OD'd."

These messages were also shared on IG via Fox's Story and included a caption, directed towards Banks that said, "SO IT HAS COME TO MY ATTENTION THAT THIS TROLL KEEPS CALLING ME A JUNKIE UMM SIS DO YOU RECALL."

Azealia Banks replied to the particular post, writing on her IG Story that the drug request was made by her, but on behalf of someone else.

Fox apparently sent Banks a screenshot of the initial text exchange, which was from May 10—the year isn't seen in the text thread. She then wrote Banks, saying, "Ima post u a whole clown!!!! Hahahahahahahahahahaha beggar ass bitch. U fukin bozo the homeless clown."

Banks typed back, "Who says it was for me? Lol I had some ghetto nigga giving me some dirty Brooklyn Dick that night. Figured I'd ask you! You bought the molly, the heroin laced mdm and the mushroom gummies to my crib, I figured u was the plug ho."

Azealia Banks also appears to have posted and deleted a photo of a woman, who looks to be Julia Fox, shooting a drug into her arm with a needle. Fabric is also tied tightly on the woman's bicep. The image additionally had the word "nausea" in bold yellow letters on a pink background.

The war of words between the "Tarantula" rapper and Fox apparently began after the actress shared a statement online about her breakup with Kanye West.

On Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Julia Fox shared the news of her split with Kanye while also calling out a report claiming that she was saddened over the separation.

"Y'all would love if I was sooo upset!" she began. "The media would love to paint a picture of me [as] a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?"

She then said, "Anyway if u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out.

In response to Fox's post, Banks wrote online, "We already know the tea foolia! U came to Miami looking for sex work, [the] same lawyer was in contract with Ye and it was a weak PR stunt from the jump. What did you hustle him [Kanye] for? A bag and some Lucien's? You absolutely did not come up because if this is how women who 'always date billionaires' behave when shit goes south, threatening tell-all books...You can kiss your days as a low-rate escort goodbye, sis."

Azealia Banks went on to say, "The things you have made public in regards to your drug abuse (shit he probably had no clue about in the beginning) are not what he needs associated with him in any custody battle that may arise in court during divorce proceedings."

Banks is referring to Kanye's ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian, which could include a custody agreement with their four children.

The rhymer closed out her statement on Fox's post about her breakup with Ye, calling the actress a "liability," also adding that "the fact you thought he'd pick you over his children just reeks of entitlement, a lack of any real motherly instinct, and proves that you are in fact, a woman child. We won't be purchasing your book, I wouldn't write it if I were you. It'll make u look racist and bitter. You are not Karrine Steffans level of legendary. You've already told your secrets, sis. It's over."

The public was made aware of Julia Fox and Kanye West's romance last month after the two met in Miami on New Year's Eve.

Fox also removed all images of Ye on her Instagram on Feb. 14, the same day she announced they're no longer dating.