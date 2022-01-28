Julia Fox Had ‘Secret Romance’ With Drake Before Dating Kanye West – Report

UPDATE (2/6/22):

Julia Fox has denied she ever dated Drake. The actress addressed the rumors while on her Forbidden Fruits podcast on Feb. 4. "He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it," Fox said of Drake whom she met in 2020. "Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating."

"I feel like they've squashed their issues," Julia added. "Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I'm just an honest person, I guess."

Drake has yet to comment.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Julia Fox is dating Kanye West, but a report claims that prior to being with Kanye, the actress had a quiet fling with Drake.

According to Page Six on Friday (Jan. 28), the No Sudden Move star dated Drake about a year ago, when he was at odds with Ye. Apparently, the Toronto rapper showered Fox with gifts, such as two Hermès Birkin bags.

As for the starting point of the romance, the 6 God reportedly contacted Fox via Instagram DM back in 2019, to compliment her on her role in Uncut Gems with fellow actor Adam Sandler. Julia Fox, however, was with her longtime partner Peter Artemiev at the time.

She supposedly reached out to Drake later that year, though, once her relationship with Artemiev ended.

Sources claim Fox and Drizzy met up in New York in February of 2020, and had drinks at the Bowery Hotel. He later reportedly visited Fox at a Bloomingdale's location the next day where she was doing a promotional gig.

"They closed down the store so he could visit," the insider said.

Julia Fox also apparently flew to Los Angeles a few days after Valentine's Day, which is when Drake reportedly gifted her with two of the high-end purses, which range in price from $20,000 to $500,000.

The source noted that Fox stayed with Drake at his 50,000-square-foot Toronto mansion, but the trip ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They were closing the border [between Canada and the U.S.], and she had to get back home," the source added.

Julia Fox later reconnected with her ex, Artemiev, whom she shares a child with before splitting again and igniting a romance with Kanye after meeting the Donda rhymer in Miami on New Year's Eve.

Although Ye and Drake are on good terms now, this amicableness is fairly recent. The rappers had been beefing for years and the tension heightened when Pusha-T, president of Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music label, revealed to the world that Drake has a son. Drizzy took issue with Ye because he felt Kanye made Pusha privy to that information about his personal life.

Last November, Kanye extended Drake an olive branch in effort to launch an initiative to free Larry Hoover, cofounder of Chicago's Gangster Disciples gang, who is currently serving six life sentences after his 1997 convictions for murder and running a criminal organization.

The two ended up partnering for a benefit concert to raise awareness to Hoover's incarceration.