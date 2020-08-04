Joe Budden Refuses to Apologize to Logic, Calls Him “Pander King”

Joe Budden doesn't have any intentions on apologizing to Logic after the Maryland rapper said that Joe led to his depression.

During an Instagram Live conversation between the rapper-podcaster and Lupe Fiasco, which began circulating online on Monday (Aug. 3), the former Slaughterhouse member says he refuses to issue an apology to Logic for criticizing the rapper's career over the years. Joe recently acknowledged and retracted the comments he made about Logic when the rhymer announced his retirement last month. At the time, Joe said Logic should've retired a long time ago. Nonetheless, Joe is doubling down.

"Hell no...I'm doubling down as soon as I get in there," Joe told Lupe when asked if he's going to apologize to Logic. "I'm not apologizing, exactly what he said is exactly why I said what I said. He's pander king."

Joe went on to say that he's never met Logic and they've only spoken a handful of times. "If your mental health is off," the New Jersey native continued. "’Cause no one advocates for mental health the way that I do. If your mental health is off to the point where you would like to kill yourself over something that a stranger has said, maybe three times the most? Then, there's some other work that needs to be done. You don't go on a promo run to discuss it."

The podcast host adds that he doesn't feel he has a responsibility to apologize to Logic despite the rapper saying Joe's words have impacted his mental health.

While speaking with Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg last week, the No Pressure rapper shared his thoughts on Joe. "I literally have no issue with Joe Budden," Logic said. "I’ve never met him. I don’t know him. I've never shaken his hand. We've never had a conversation as men. This is what he does. He doesn't rap anymore and he speaks on the culture. That's cool. I am not in control of this guy. He doesn’t like me for whatever reason. He wants to say I’m not Black enough. I’m not good enough. He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression and some of my darkest spaces.”

Logic added that Joe isn't aware of the power behind his words and that "they make people want to kill themselves."

When Joe Budden apologized to Logic last month for saying his retirement was overdue, Joe said he was projecting his personal issues onto him at the time.

Joe, who has called Logic "one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone," is standing by his words.

Check out Joe Budden's conversation about Logic with Lupe Fiasco below.