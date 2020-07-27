Joe Budden Apologizes to Logic for Celebrating His Retirement

In the past year, Joe Budden and the fellow hosts of the Joe Budden Podcast have used their platform to express opinions on Logic's decade-long career. After Budden dubbed Logic the worst rapper in hip-hop and celebrated his retirement last week, Joe is changing his tune about the Under Pressure rapper.

On Thursday (June 23), Joe Budden issued an apology to the 30-year-old MC for celebrating his retirement with harshly worded jokes.

"Logic, I'm sorry man," Joe begins. "Log, let me tell you what happened...Log, last week I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous. Fresh out of Twitter jail, unable to properly read the room and just hating myself and life, honestly. And unfortunately, I projected some of that onto you, Log. And, for that, I want to apologize."

As the apology goes on, the "Pump It Up" rapper acknowledged how his opinions on Logic's music shouldn't have been expressed during a time that was meant for celebration. Joe even goes on to bring up his own retirement and mention how he was able to retire without much strife.

"That was wrong of me," Joe continues. "I should be able to think that you aren't the best rapper in the world, but celebrate your retirement. Because that is a time where somebody should be happy and look back on their career and get they shit off and be with their fans. Nobody wants to hear from this fucking old grumpy fuck saying, 'Fuck you and shut up.' Especially after that guy was allowed to retire peacefully. I felt bad."

Joe Budden is walking back the statements he made about Logic last week after he announced his official retirement from hip-hop to focus on fatherhood. Shortly after, it was revealed that Logic has signed a deal with Twitch for over a million dollars.

"They happy that he's leaving," Joe said while criticizing Logic's retirement announcement. "Why you think I got the fucking celebration song queued up, man? Let's celebrate Logic getting the fuck outta here, nigga. You should've retired a long time ago, Logic."

Although Logic has been dissed by Joe on more than one occasion, the "Like Woah" rhymer has never responded. However, he has made statements suggesting that music journalists and their critiques of his artistry have affected how he feels about himself as a rapper.

Watch Joe Budden's full apology to Logic below.