Logic Says Joe Budden’s Words “Make People Want to Kill Themselves” and Led to His Depression

Logic is opening up about the affects of Joe Budden's harsh critiques on his mental health.

Logic has been facing tough criticism from Budden for a while now, as the rapper-podcaster called Lo one of the worst rappers in 2019 and celebrated the Maryland rapper's recent retirement. On Friday (July 31), Logic sat down for an interview with Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg. During their discussion, the topic of Budden's negative commentary came up.

“I literally have no issue with Joe Budden. I’ve never met him. I don’t know him. I've never shaken his hand. We've never had a conversation as men,” Logic said around the 24:20 mark of the interview.

"This is what he does. He doesn't rap anymore and he speaks on the culture. That's cool. I am not in control of this guy. He doesn’t like me for whatever reason," Logic added. "He wants to say I’m not Black enough. I’m not good enough. He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression and some of my darkest spaces.”

Logic doesn't think Joe understands the power of his tongue. "Bro, your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro. And that's a real thing." he added.

Logic's revelation comes after Joe recently said Logic should have retired a long time ago. The "Pump It Up" rhymer has since apologized. "Logic, I'm sorry man," Joe said on a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. "Log, let me tell you what happened...Log, last week I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous. Fresh out of Twitter jail, unable to properly read the room and just hating myself and life, honestly. And unfortunately, I projected some of that onto you, Log. And, for that, I want to apologize."

Logic recently dropped what he says will be his final album, No Pressure. The LP is expected to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.